ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot late Sunday night while inside a home, according to police.

This happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Thaxton Road. Police said they found multiple bullet holes outside the home.

The victim, Nitara Ragland, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, no suspects have been identified.

“The investigation is still ongoing. These senseless acts of violence must stop,” Police Capt. Chris Dickerson said,

If you have any information, call Det. Seifert at 336-599-8345, or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.