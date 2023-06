SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged on Tuesday after a woman died from an overdose last September, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday, Rodney Andre Donnell Hooker, 30, of Sanford, was arrested during a traffic stop. The investigation revealed on Sept. 28, 2022, a 32-year-old woman died from an overdose.

Hooker was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury on June 12. He was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.