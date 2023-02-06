RAEFORD, N.C. — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting death as a homicide.

Around 1:03 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road about four miles northeast of Raeford, according to the sheriff’s office.

There, they found an unresponsive victim. EMS arrived and, due to obvious death, no life-saving efforts were performed.

Next of kin has been notified.

The State Bureau of Investigations also responded to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Chavis at (910) 875-5111 and or call our Tip Line to report information anonymously at (910) 878-1100.