ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect who was previously on the run after a bank robbery was located and arrested on Monday during a traffic stop, according to Rocky Mount police.

28-year-old Montrell Pitt is the second person to be arrested after an armed bank robbery at PNC Bank on 1280 Benvenue Road on Aug. 23.

Around 11 a.m. last Wednesday, police said they responded to PNC Bank for a bank robbery call. An investigation revealed that Pitt was armed with an edged weapon and demanded money from the teller, investigators said.

Police say after obtaining the weapon Pitt fled in a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma.

According to police, Pitt then abandoned the stolen vehicle and got into another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Lesha Lloyd, who had her five children in the vehicle at the time.

Lloyd drove Pitt from the scene and was later in Edgecombe County where, after a traffic stop assisted by Edgecombe County deputies, she was arrested.

Lloyd is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact and five counts of child endangerment. She received a total secured bond of $1 million.

Pitt is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and five counts of child endangerment. He received a total secured bond of $1,064,999.96.

Both Lloyd and Pitt remain in Nash County Jail.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.