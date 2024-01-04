WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon in the Town of Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Quiet Oaks Road just after 5:15 p.m.

Just after 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of the suspect in the shooting, identified as 69-year-old Alphonza King, who knew the victim.

King was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials also said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.