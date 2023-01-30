RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the crash Saturday near Walter Gibson Road.

According to a release, investigators later found out the vehicle was stolen and it appeared the vehicle had been shot into.

Officials said this was actively being investigated and there was a person of interest. Deputies did not yet release any information on the person of interest.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Lieuteant Mariscal at (910)875-5111.