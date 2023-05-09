ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in a Sampson County deadly shooting from Saturday, its sheriff’s office said Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Marcus Smith said the sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants for the lone suspect responsible for 23-year-old Marquese Moore’s death.

Moore was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Bud Spell Lane a little before midnight Saturday, CBS 17 previously reported.

Lt. Smith also said the name of the teen is being withheld because from Saturday to Tuesday, the suspect had a birthday. So, he was arrested on a juvenile petition for murder and must be transferred from a juvenile holding facility to the adult court system.

There is no update from deputies on the condition or name of the woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the same incident.