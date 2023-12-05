RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple drugs were found during a traffic stop in Hoke County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, members of the sheriff’s office’s special operations unit said they saw an orange Dodge Charger coming off of Poole Road onto Aberdeen Road. Due to recent drug activity in the area, detectives said they ran the registration and it came back as revoked.

A traffic stop was conducted for revoked registration and driving left of center. Deputies saw what they believed to be marijuana during the stop. A K-9 was deployed and it alerted a positive scent for narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said detectives searched the vehicle and found 2.6 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, digital scales, THC “butter”, unknown pills and a Glock .45 hidden under the front passenger seat.

Demetrias Latwan Harris, 34, was arrested and charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver psilocybin, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carry concealed weapon.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.