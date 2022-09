HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Franklin County, officials say.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Michael Leon Bullock, 55, was arrested following a joint investigation with Vance County deputies into the Sept. 20 incident that sent a person to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Bullock was taken into custody without incident and was given a $250,000 secured bond.