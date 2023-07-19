WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from Wilson was arrested on Tuesday after shooting and killing a man on Monday, according to the police department.

On Monday shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers with the Wilson Police Department responded to the 500 block of Winstead Street regarding a gunshot call.

Police arrived and found Victor Lenoir Dixon, 36, of Wilson, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said Dixon was transported to ECU Health Medical center where he died from his injury.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Monique Shantell Sanders, 35, of Wilson, for one count of felony murder. Sanders turned herself in and received no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.