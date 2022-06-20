GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a car theft in Goldsboro, police said.

Police said Brittany Ashe Lucas was taken into custody on June 11 in connection to the May car theft.

Officers said the car was stolen on May 7 from the 300 block of West Pine Street.

Then officers say the vehicle a week later in the 1300 block of Maple Street and said Lucas was driving the car.

After continuing the investigation, officers said they secured warrants for Lucas for “one count of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle and one count of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods.”

Officers said Lucas was found in Greene County where she was taken into custody.

Lucas received a $17,000 secured bond, according to officials.

Police said the stolen vehicle has been returned to the owner.