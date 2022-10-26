ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting, according to police.

Crystal McClain, 47, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyrone Reed, police said.

This shooting happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, police previously said.

CBS 17 previously that a release stated police Reed dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police said McClain is being held in the Person County Jail without bond.