RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Raleigh Wednesday night, according to police.

On Wednesday shortly before 10:45 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Neeley Street near Western Boulevard.

Police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other information was available.