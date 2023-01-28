YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who are believed to be involved in a larceny on Jan. 23, according to police.

Police believe two men were involved with a larceny that took place at Ace Hardware located at 1120 US-1 Highway in Youngsville.

Officers said on Jan. 23 shortly after 2:30 p.m., two men walked into Ace Hardware and stole four DeWalt batteries. The suspects used a knife to cut into the packages so that they would slide off the rail, bypassing the lock.

Police said both suspects walked out of the store without paying for the batteries and entered what appeared to be a blue four-door vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene out of the parking lot toward US-1 Hwy.

(Photos from Youngsville Police Department)

Anyone with information that may assist with the identification of these two men are asked to contact Sergeant A. R. Massie with the Youngsville Police Department at amassie@townofyoungsville.org.