ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after a burglary and house fire on Thursday morning, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:18 a.m., deputies responded to the 2100 block of Brannan Park Drive near Zebulon for a burglary and house fire. The fire was put out by the Zebulon Fire Department.

The homeowner said two men assaulted him and stole items from the house after breaking into his home around 6:30 a.m.

While the break-in was happening, the sheriff’s office said a fire started at the home. The homeowner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information they believe may assist the investigation is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.