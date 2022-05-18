RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Katie Bailey bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket at the grocery store where she works, and it paid off big.

Bailey, from Lillington, bought her Quick Pick ticket for the April 29 drawing at the Food Lion on West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard where she works. Bailey bought the ticket on her off day.

When she checked her ticket, Bailey found she’d won a $834,910 jackpot. After required state and federal taxes, the total earnings were $592,873. The odds of Bailey winning a Cash 5 jackpot were 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play. Tickets can be bough either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games raise more than $900 million a year for education. Of those dollars, a $10 million grant is helping Harnett County build a new school.