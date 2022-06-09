CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say two Texans face animal cruelty charges after 10 dead dogs were found in the back of their rented box truck.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that Scott Thomas McCaffrey, 48, and Tamara Lynn Clift, 50, of Weslaco, Texas, were each charged with 10 felony counts of cruelty to animals.

They were both being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond and are due in court June 30.

Deputies say they were notified Tuesday that there were multiple deceased dogs in the back of the truck on Grant Street in the Seven Lakes area of West End.

McCaffrey and Clift were identified as the operators of the truck and the 10 dogs died because of their negligence, investigators said.

Two of the dogs have been sent to the lab at North Carolina State University to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact the office’s tip line at 910-947-4444.