2-story home collapses into sea near Cape Hatteras

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are asking visitors to be careful around an area of Rodanthe after a home collapsed into the sea.

The two-story house was located on Ocean Drive along the shoreline.

Photos shared by Cape Hatteras National Seashore showed much of the lower level of the house has essentially disappeared into the ocean waters.

Anyone planning on recreational activities on the beach or in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo should be watchful of debris from the collapsed home.

Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Most of the debris is still at the site of the house but some has been spotted as far south as off-road vehicle ramp 23.

The ramp is more than seven miles away.

The National Park Service said they were in communication with Dare County to coordinate the removal of the house and its debris.