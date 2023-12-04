RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While the official start of winter is still a few weeks away, winter sports season has arrived.

Banner Elk was recently named the sixth best ski town in North America by USA Today’s 10best.com. People are already hitting the slopes at the two ski resorts located there.

Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain are both in Banner Elk. Both resorts are now open for winter fun. Also open are Appalachian Ski Mountain, Cataloochee Ski Area, and Beech Mountain.

While those are up and running, two ski areas remain closed.

Ski Sapphire Valley is still closed. They have a target date of Dec. 16. All signs point to an on-time opening for the season.

Hatley Pointe is in a different situation. Formerly Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, Hatley Pointe is undergoing a massive renovation project. The resort was scheduled to open Dec. 16 but the resort recently announced unexpected project delays have resulted in an opening delay.

The company said in a Facebook post, “We are still committed to opening this winter season and we will keep everyone updated as we near project completion.”

Refunds and date transfers are being offered to people who have already purchased passes.