RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As technology has advanced, so have the demands of online shoppers.

People want more options more quickly

“Free, fast delivery offers so much convenience and makes the lives of customers that much better,” Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Transportation, told CBS 17.

As a father, he knows how crucial fast delivery can be for parents or others who need something right away.

“The ability for me to realize that I need something at 10 at night and have it waiting on my doorstep when I wake up in the morning, that’s been a game changer,” he said.

Across the top 60 U.S. metropolitan areas, Amazon says Prime members are getting half their orders within a day. The company says they are delivering packages faster than ever before.

One way Amazon is doing this is by breaking up the country into eight distinct regions. The goal is to have more of your items coming from facilities in your region, cutting delivery times. Right now, the company says more than 76 percent of the orders Amazon fulfills come from within the customer’s region.

Amazon recently divided the country into eight interconnected regions serving smaller geographic areas

For us in the Triangle, one of those facilities could be a yet-to-open fulfillment center in Fayetteville.

“That’s one of many types of facilities that come together across our entire operations network and really enable these kind of fast delivery speeds,” Madan said.

The company couldn’t tell CBS 17 when the center would open but says they still plan to use the site. It was originally expected to open sometime this year.

Madan said Amazon plans to double its number of same-day delivery facilities in the coming years.

In the meantime, Madan said they’re working with vendors to make sure their products are spread out throughout the country.

“So that shirt that you might be looking to buy may very well be close to you and may very well be close to a lot of other customers who might be interested in the same product,” he said.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a role in this. The company says they are using advanced machine learning algorithms to better predict what customers in different parts of the country will order and when. The more consumers shop, the more the algorithm learns.

“We continue to learn from customers what they’re most interested in and what they’re most excited about. Those are the products that we try and make sure are available with free, fast shipping,” said Madan.