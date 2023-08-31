RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — For many people, Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer. It marks the last chance to get in a vacation or long weekend for the season.

For those traveling to their holiday destination by car, AAA has estimated the best and worst times to hit the road.

“Most travelers will leave on Thursday or Friday before Labor Day to take advantage of the long holiday weekend,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “Domestically, the Pacific Northwest, big cities like New York and Denver, and tourist hotspots like Orlando and Las Vegas are the most popular. Internationally, it’s all about Europe and Canada.”

Best times to travel

Wednesday, Aug. 30 Before 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 Before 7:00 a.m. Friday, Sep. 1 Before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 2 After 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 3 Minimal traffic impact expected Monday, Sep. 4 After 7:00 p.m.

Worst times to travel

Thursday, Aug. 31 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, Sep. 1 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 2 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 3 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, Sep. 4 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays.”

Locally, North Carolinians traditionally choose between the beach or mountains for their long weekends. Nationwide, AAA reports Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas are the top domestic destinations this year.

Drivers should know the 2023 impaired driving national enforcement mobilization Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is in effect until Sept. 4 The U.S. Department of Transportation’s program aims to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities due to impaired driving.