Black-owned small businesses hit hardest by pandemic, 41% forced to close

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Current data shows communities of color made up a disproportionate portion of COVID-19 cases.

According to a study from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, businesses owned by people of color were also hit especially hard by the pandemic.

The study found 41 percent of Black-owned businesses were forced to permanently close their doors.

The study said the construction, restaurants, hotels, and transportation industries faced the largest decline of business.

According to the study, women and people of color make up higher concentrations of owners in those fields. Even so, it found no group was safe from the pandemic.

The study found a total of 3.3 million business owners were forced to shut down operations. Out of more than 1 million Black-owned small businesses, the study said only 640,000 remain.

That equates a loss of 440,000 Black-owned businesses or 41 percent.

The Kupkake Fairy is a Black-owned business in Morrisville is experiencing a decline in business.

The owners said not being able to participate in festivals and sporting events has cut into their bottom line. Three years into their business, owners Aisha and Joseph White thought this was their year.

“Joe and I were going to take our first vacation this year. It was going to be a cruise and then we heard about COVID,” said Aisha White.

The Whites said after years of building their business from the ground up, they thought they’d finally reached a milestone.

“Everything was going well before they started shutting everything down. We’re mostly take-out so we were able to stay open enough,” said Joseph White.

They were forced to make adjustments. The budget only allows for the bare necessities and paying their one part-time employee. Mini donuts are only sold Fridays now and the menu was altered to better suit online orders.

Delivery service is now offered. Customers can order smaller wedding cakes to accommodate the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

Even so, business is down.

“We’re probably down 60, 70 percent,” said Joseph White.

The number of Black-owned business forced to shut down was not a shock to either the couple.

“When you’re underfunded from the jump, and then you’re trying to make everything work, you don’t have enough employees, you’re working hard hours, then you can’t get the opportunities that are out there to fund you,” said Aisha White.

Joseph White said not having enough financial education along with credit issues can create challenges.

“As minorities, you may not have had good access to financial information and how to manage your finances in your early 20s. The way the system is set up, that follows you for long past that time so, you end up underfunded and with a lack of opportunity to get funded,” said Joseph White.

Through the hardship, they’re optimistic.

“We’re together so that makes it easier,” said Joseph White.

They are grateful for help from their landlord who has helped with rent. They’re also grateful for help from the public.

The business was started without any loans or investments.

They now ask for the public’s help to save their business. They started a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re in the same place that we’ve been so it’s just, keep that attitude a little longer and eventually it’ll pass,” said Joseph White.

The loss of Black-owned businesses could be compared to white-owned businesses. Out of 10.5 million white-owned businesses, 17 percent or 1.9 million were forced to permanently shutter their doors.

Figures from the study showed 32 percent of Latin-X, 26 percent of Asian-owned, and 18 percent of Native American-owned businesses permanently closed.

Overall, the study found active small businesses dropped from 15 million to 11.7 million.

