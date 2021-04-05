Can’t find disinfectant wipes? Why the CDC says you don’t need to worry about that

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over the past year, disinfectant and heavy-duty household cleaners have been a shopping lists staples. Disinfecting wipes are often cleared off shelves. New guidance from the CDC reveals they may not be necessary.

The CDC reported this week, there is less than a 1 in 10,000 chance of catching COVID-19 from a contaminated surface. They said airborne transmission from face-to-face contact is the more likely mode of infection.

Because of this, in most cases, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday that using soap or detergents to clean surfaces in your home should be enough to reduce your risk. It means you may be able to save a few dollars on cleaning products for your home.

“Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings, schools or homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours,” Walensky said.

When restrictions began to loosen last year, many schools and events centers invested in electrostatic sprayers to disinfect large areas at a time. The CDC now warns against those methods.

“In most cases, fogging, fumigation, and wide-area- or electrostatic spraying- is not recommended as a primary method of disinfection and has several safety risks to consider,” Walensky said.

The chances of getting sick from touching a surface outside are even lower. The CDC said in its new guidance, “Outdoor surfaces could be expected to be lower than indoor surfaces because of air dilution and movement, as well as harsher environmental conditions, such as sunlight.”

Face-to-face contact is biggest cause of infection so the CDC said wearing your mask continues to be important.