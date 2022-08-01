RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics.

“I’ve always had a passion for learning and I’ve always loved to explore new things,” Madhavan said. “Ever since I was a child, I was really curious and I liked to learn.”

NC State says Madhavan enrolled in NC State’s College of Sciences at the age of 13 and completed his degree just a few weeks after his 16th birthday.

“To be honest, I knew he was young,” said Assistant Professor of Applied Mathematics Alen Alexanderian, one of Madhavan’s mentors. “I had no idea he was quite that young.”

According to NC State, Madhavan is only the third 16-year-old to earn an NC State degree in the past quarter century. They said university records show he’s the first 16-year-old to graduate since 2010.

This past spring, 18-year-old Samantha Kiser of Georgia graduated with a degree in English. She is believed to be the university’s youngest female graduate.

Madhavan said most of his classmates and professors didn’t know his age.

“So because of that, I didn’t feel any separateness or any struggle to adapt with the various NC State communities,” he said.

Madhavan wasn’t all about the books, however. He spent time outside of the classroom involve in extra curriculars. He was a member of several student organizations, including the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, Society of Undergraduate Mathematics, the University Honors Program, the Mathematics Honors Program and Phi Beta Kappa National Honors Society.

Upon graduating, Madhavan was received the mathematics department’s Outstanding Scholarship Senior Award and the Gordon Family Scholarship for academic merit and completed the College of Sciences Honors Program.