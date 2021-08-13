CDC says yes to third dose of COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In a unanimous decision, a CDC advisory panel voted in favor of recommending the a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer for immunocompromised populations.

The recommendation does not include people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additional doses would be reserved for certain immunocompromised people like transplant recipients. The third dose would be considered part of their primary series and not a booster.

Who qualifies?

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

At this point, there is no recommendation for the general public.

Can I mix and match vaccines?

CDC guidance calls for the third dose to be the same vaccine as the first two doses. This guidance is not for Johnson & Johnson recipients.

When should I get my third dose?

The third dose should come at least four weeks after the second. There is nothing in the guidance about how long is too long to wait for the third dose.

The Associates Press reported 1.1 million people have already gone out to get an additional dose on their own. The CDC also reported another 90,000 people who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine went out to get a second dose on their own. Its unknown how many of them were immunocompromised.

Thursday evening, the FDA approved an Emergency Use Authorization for an extra dose for people with compromised immune sytems.

