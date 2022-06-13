CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chapel Hill man turned a $20 scratch off into a big win.

The NC Education Lottery said Eduardo Cervantes Garcia stopped by the Family Fare on Airport Road in Chapel Hill and purchased a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket.

That $20 ticket turned into a $100,000 win.

Cervantes Garcia arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to claim his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,016.

The Lottery says the $100 Million Mega Cash game launched in May. There are four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education, the lottery said. In Orange County, the lottery has raised $8.1 million for schools.