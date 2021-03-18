COVID-19 variants gain speed in NC, impact on vaccines still a concern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CDC is concerned about new strains of COVID-19. Variants that started abroad and in the U.S. are spreading quickly.

The CDC has organizes the strains into three categories.

So far, there are no variants of high consequence. Two variants from California are were recently upgraded from variants of interest to varients of concern.

The problem with COVID-19 variants in North Carolina could be bigger than we realize. Finding them happens in specialized labs through a process called sequencing. It looks at the DNA of a virus.

Right now, Duke is processing a few hundred COVID-19 positive samples a week in one of their labs. Out of more than 200 samples, Duke’s sequencing lab only found the original strain in one sample.

At this point, less than 1 percent of North Carolina’s COVID-19 samples are analyzed for mutations, meaning experts don’t have the full picture. Most of this work is being done in university settings and very little sequencing is state-mandated.

Testing for COVID-19 has recently decreased so there are fewer samples to analyze.

“I would actually like to see [testing] go up until we’re actually sure we’re containing the virus as we try to reopen schools, as we try to get back to work,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, a physician and economist who directs the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy.

Related Content Duke researchers finding few original COVID-19 strains in samples

McClellan is a former FDA commissioner and currently sits on the board for Johnson & Johnson.

“The variants are a real threat. It is something we need to be vigilant about,” he said.

There are five variants of concern in the U.S. The U.K. variant is believed to spread 50-percent quicker than the original strain. As the nation has come to learn, the virus doesn’t care about geographical borders. The U.K. variant and the South Africa variant are both found in North Carolina.

Variants of Concern

NAME ORIGIN ATTRIBUTES B.1.1.7 United Kingdom ~50% increased transmission

Likely increased severity based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates

Minimal decrease in vaccine effectiveness

Minimal decreases effectiveness of therapies B.1.351 South Africa ~50% increased transmission

Moderate decreases in effectiveness of therapies

Reduced effectiveness of vaccines P.1 Japan/

Brazil Moderate decreases effectiveness of therapies

Reduced effectiveness of vaccines B.1.427 US-California ~20% increased transmissibility

Some therapies significantly less effective

Moderate decrease in vaccine effectiveness B.1.429

US-California ~20% increased transmissibility

Some therapies significantly less effective

Moderate decrease in vaccine effectiveness

“When you see these variants starting to grow, that’s an early warning signal that we need to understand them better,” said McClellan.

Vaccines and treatments also showing to be less effective against the variants. The CDC has already asked manufacturers to consider adjustments to ensure vaccines still work. It’s still unknown how much less of an impact vaccines and therapeutics are having.

Even through the uncertainty, McClellan is optimistic.

“Just about all the variants we’ve seen so far seem like (they) can be managed with our current vaccines and current policies, augmented by this vigilance and maybe modifying our treatments and doing booster vaccinations,” McClellan said.

In North Carolina, the CDC is counting fewer than 50 cases associated with variants. Of them, 43 are the U.K. variant and only three are the South Africa variant.

The variant hotspot, Florida, has more than 700 cases associated with these other strains. Figures like that can drive the end of the pandemic further away from everyone.