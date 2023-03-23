SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Southern Pines said they busted a Cumberland County man with nearly 100 grams of marijuana in his car.

The Southern Pines Police Department said Thursday that 25-year-old Dequan Marquis Edwards of Eastover faces six charges stemming from a March 20 traffic stop on Country Club Drive at East Morganton Road.

Edwards is due in court March 29 and was being held at the Moore County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Officers said Edwards was pulled over for a vehicle insurance violation, was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Cumberland County, and was driving with a revoked license.

Officers said they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and a search turned up 96.4 grams of the drug along with various drug paraphernalia.

He is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was revoked and not having liability insurance.