Data: NC cell phone information tracks human interaction alongside COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study from TOP Data tracked reopenings alongside COVID-19 case. Using cell phone data, the company tracked location information starting in January.

Nationally, it found there was a 78 percent drop in human interactions on March 26 compared to March 26, 2019. The distance people traveled also dipped by 28 percent.

As more states started to reopen, interactions increased. The latest information is from TOP Data is from July 8 where interactions increased to a level 50 percent below the previous year. Travel also increased. It is now almost on par with travel from last year. It is less than one percent below the same last travel compared to July 2019.

Cases also tracked at at upward trend during this time frame. March 26 saw a seven-day case average of 10,020. By July 8, there was a 52,000 seven day case average.

Movement in North Carolina

The same rise in the national data was seen in North Carolina as well. Information tracked alongside significant points in time of the pandemic.

When Governor Roy Cooper first intiated a Stay-at-Home Order at the end of March, human interactions fell to 67.5 percent below normal. By the time Phase 1 of reopening was allowed in early May, human interactions went up by 10 percent. That interaction was on a steady rise leading up to Phase 2 later that month.

While there was an immediate, brief dip in human interactions prior just after the Stay-at-Home Order and Phase 1 of reopening. Those interactions saw no dip at the announcement of Phase 2.

As human interactions increase, information from TOP Data showed new cases of COVID-19 tracked upward as well.

TOP Data also looked at daily distance traveled using cell phone location data. Data analyzed by CBS17.com showed there was a less dramatic change in how much people traveled. While there was a drop of about 15 percent to 22 percent in travel after the Stay-at-Home order was mandated, those numbers started to track back up to normal on April 9 according to the data.

Grading for social distancing

Unacast is another company tracking movements during the pandemic using cell phone data. They graded North Carolina with an F for social distancing. Most of the country received that same grade.

The state received that grade for having a less than 25 percent reduction in person-to-person interaction. The state received its best grade, a C, back on April 26 when it saw a 45 percent to 55 percent decrease in interactions.

Source: Unacast

Unacast also awarded the state an F for its reductions in nonessential visits. The data showed there was a change of less than 55 percent reduction in nonessential travel.