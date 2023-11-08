RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – As the city of Raleigh prepares to revamp a stretch of road between North Carolina State University and the Village District, one area will shutdown for weeks.

Oberlin Road will close to through traffic between Pullen Road and Clark Avenue from Friday, Nov. 10 through Nov. 20. The city says crews are replacing sewer and water mains in that area. Because of where the pipes are located, the contractor needs to close Oberlin Road until work is complete.

The city says replacing the pipes is expected to require 24-hour continuous work during the day and overnight hours throughout the two weeks.

There will still be access to businesses and homes, although drivers may have to work around the detour, which is Hillsborough Street to Woodburn Road to Clark Avenue to Oberlin Road, or Clark Avenue to Enterprise Street to Hillsborough Street. The detour map is below.

Oberlin Road in Raleigh is one of the city’s historic areas. Running through Oberlin Village, the largest freedman’s settlement in the county after the Civil War, the street is a major connector for traffic running between U.S. 70 and Hillsborough Street.

After years of planning, construction for improvement of the street is now getting underway. The closure if part of a larger project to improve the road.

People can expect to see wider sidewalks, revised traffic lanes, bus stops and landscaping. The project includes new bike lanes and racks, new benches and better lighting. The city plans on repurposing one lane in each direction to dedicated bike lanes. That takes Oberlin Road from a five-lane to a two-lane road with turn lanes.