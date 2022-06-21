RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is $50,000 richer today.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday that one ticket sold in Cary matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

That winner has not yet been identified. Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Snack Shop on state Route 55.

It comes as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots together are worth more than $600 million.

The top prize for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night is a $290 million annuity that is worth $162.3 million in cash.

The Powerball jackpot Wednesday night will be an annuity of $312 million that is worth $175.1 million in cash.

“Part of the fun of this summer will be seeing how high these jackpots can go and who will win them,” said Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director. “If they are not won this week, they will only get hotter. One ticket is all it takes to win.”