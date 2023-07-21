RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With peak winds of 150 miles per hour, the National Weather Service says the EF3 tornado that traveled through Nashville was on the ground for more than 16 miles. It was the first EF3 on record in central North Carolina in the month of July.

Those in the path of tornados often describe it as sounding like a rumbling freight train. So, why is that the most used description?

Nick Petro, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said it has to do with the frequency of sound.

“The intense movement of the wind and of course, all of the debris being thrown around when the funnel on the ground becomes a tornado, that just creates a lot of a lot of noise of different frequencies,” said Petro.

He tells CBS 17 the movement of air can often result in very low wavelength frequency sounds and when air is moving at a fast rate, it can also give off a rumbling feeling almost like a bass sound.

While stronger tornados are typically associated with a heavier rumble, Petro explained tornados can create a variety of sounds.

“I’ve watched a lot of videos of tornadoes moving, over somebody’s property where there’s high pitch noise, too. There might be wind, high-speed wind, moving through something that sort of moves the air through something that pinches it off and creates a high frequency but it’s usually the low frequencies that we really feel,” Petro said.

In hearing stories from survivors of tornados, people will sometimes say their pets first alerted them to the imminent tornado. So, is it true that your dog can alert you when a tornado is nearing?

Petro tells us, it may be true. Animals can often pick up a wider range of sound.

“Dogs often times might start getting panicked long before a tornado hits because they can feel those low frequency sound waves, they can actually hear them a lot better than humans can,” he said.