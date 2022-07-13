Photos of recalled dog treats from the FDA.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple dog treats have been recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Stormberg Foods said it is recalling multiple sizes and batches of “Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products” because of the possible Salmonella contamination.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services informed the company on July 6 that a sample it had tested positive for Salmonella, according to a release.

The recalled items are:

Product Size UPC Batch No. Exp Dates Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 1 oz 8 50025 54628 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54611 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 10 oz 8 50025 54610 2 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54682 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 4 oz 8 60001 92832 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 8 oz 8 60001 92833 4 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Image from the FDA

The affected treats were distributed between June 8 and June 22 and were shipped “nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.”

Officials said “consumers who have purchased these products and/or have pets who have become ill are urged to notify stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all product information for return or proper disposal information. Consumers with questions may contact the customer services department via (919) 947-6011, Monday – Saturday 3:00am – 9:00 pm EST or email 24h/day.”

Stormberg Foods and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said they are investigating what caused the issue.

According to officials, no illnesses have yet been reported.