RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pop-up soccer pitch that made its debut in downtown Raleigh last summer is coming back this year.

In July 2021, Raleigh Parks partnered with the the Bucy Foundation to install a temporary micro-soccer field at City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.

The installment will make a return to the same place from July 18 to Labor Day.

The field had three temporary deployments over the past ten months, including at Dorothea Dix Park and Millbrook Exchange Park.

Permanent micro-soccer fields have now been installed at Peach Road Park and Brentwood Park.

The pitch came to the city after a partnership between Raleigh Parks and The Bucy Foundation.

The Bucy Foundation decided to give them to the city. It was an agreement the city approved at a meeting earlier this month.

The Bucy Foundation’s goal is to create 25 permanent playing fields by 2025.

Raleigh Parks say they plan to partner with the Bucy Foundation on future temporary installations.

Micro-soccer, or futsal, is a fast-paced version of soccer. It is played on a small, hard surface court with teams of five. Balls are smaller, harder, don’t bounce as much as a traditional soccer ball.