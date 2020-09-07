Duke University COVID-19 cases spread at slower rate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Classes at Duke University continue undisrupted as COVID-19 cases spread at a slower rate than at other nearby and large universities.

The latest numbers from the university reported a total of 35 COVID-19 cases in students. Only 17 faculty or staff have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 2. That number put the university miles behind schools like UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State.

The university said they have conducted a total of 23,880 tests since Aug 2. University administrators reported Monday, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, that 6,251 tests were done through the school’s on-campus testing program. It found only six positive cases in students and none in faculty.

Duke said of the 52 positive cases it’s had, 44 have already been cleared to return to campus.

NC State

North Carolina State University reports a total of 907 COVID-19 cases on their campus. Those cases were counted from Aug. 11 to Aug. 31. Of those positive cases, 871 were in students. This is out of a total of 7,895 tests, according to the university.

The rise in cases shortly after the start of the school year, resulted in the university’s decision to move undergraduate courses online and students out of residence halls.

UNC-Chapel Hill

At UNC-Chapel Hill, administrators reported 1,145 COVID-19 cases since February. Of those, 1,085 were found in students. The university’s dashboard showed about 946 of those cases in students were reported after Aug. 3. These cases come from a total of 5,289 tests.

The dashboard indicated these numbers were last updated Sept. 3.

University administrators chose to move all classes online shortly after the start of the fall semester. The university also asked all students who could move out of the residents hall to do so.

