Duke experts say widespread COVID-19 vaccine more likely in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Duke health experts said Wednesday, the likelihood of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020 was slim.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases specialist, said Tuesday he was cautiously optimistic about a vaccine late this year or early fall.

“I’m an optimistic person, but I’m not that optimistic,” said Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director, Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

Eong is part of a team working on a vaccine for the virus.

“If we think about using vaccines in stages, potentially we could get one, possibly at the soonest to me, about this time next year. Anything sooner than that is extremely optimistic. Others have said we could get it by the end of this year,” Eoong said.

Health economist, David Ridley said there was “no way” a vaccine would be ready by the end of 2020. He said scaling a vaccine for global usually takes about five years. He gave a one to two year timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine.

When a vaccine is approved by the FDA, Ridley said healthcare workers, front line workers and vulnerable populations should be prioritized.

Experts said having the right materials will be key. High quality, medical grade glass, rubber stoppers, and sterile water are crucial to the process of scaling vaccine manufacturing.

A study by Pew Research Foundation about a quarter of Americans would not take a vaccine if one were available today.

Source: Pew Research Center

Margins by education were not too far off. However, out of respondents a postgraduate degree, 84% said they would be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Compare that to 69% of respondents with a high school degree or less saying they would get a vaccine.

Broken down by religions, Black Protestants were less likely to want a vaccine with 42% saying they would not get a vaccine. Catholics were most likely to want a vaccine with 19% saying they don’t want a vaccine.

When asked by CBS 17 if they’d be willing to receive a vaccine, most people said yes.

Janice Meredith said, “If it’s going to help me get well or prevent me from getting the COVID virus, I surely would.”

Another man, Eli Charette said while a new vaccine made him nervous, public health should be a priority right now. “I don’t want to be the guinea pig of the testing but I mean yeah(I would get one),” said Charette.

Overall, the study found benefits to an experimental drug before clinical trials say a vaccine is safe. Fifty-nine percent said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Duke experts said they expect the FDA to be very cautious and patient to approve any vaccine. Ridley said he expected the FDA to focus on safety and keeping side effects rather than putting people at risk,