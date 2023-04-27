RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who accused Emmett Till of making improper advances on her 70 years ago — an accusation that led to the Black teenager’s brutal lynching — has died in Louisiana, a coroner confirmed Thursday to CBS 17.

The Calcasieu Parish coroner said Thursday that Bryant Donham — who had a known address in Raleigh — died Tuesday in Westlake, Louisiana. She was 88.

Bryant Donham accused the 14-year-old Till of whistling and making advances toward her at a grocery store in the Mississippi Delta. Till was tortured and killed not long after, his body found in a river, and his death became a catalyst in the civil rights movement after his mother insisted on an open casket at his funeral.

An unserved arrest warrant charging Bryant Donham in connection to Till’s 1955 kidnapping was found last year in the basement of a Mississippi courthouse.

As a result of those findings, activists in Raleigh and across the state called for Bryant Donham’s arrest. No arrest was made and Mississippi’s attorney general declined to prosecute her because there was no new evidence.

Two men — Donham’s husband and his half-brother — were charged in Till’s death and acquitted by an all-white jury. They confessed months later in a paid interview with Look magazine.