RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Picking the right Powerball numbers on Monday night could be worth $52 million. Getting them all in the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night could land you an even bigger payday — $229 million.

But those big dollar amounts lead to a question: In a game of chance, is there anything you can do to improve your odds of winning at least some of that money?

An online lottery service company emailed CBS 17 recently with a bold claim that there is.

THE CLAIM: The company, Lotto N Crowd, says it has “proprietary algorithms to help improve lottery player odds of winning in their favorite games.”

THE FACTS: Here’s how it works: The company sells tickets for the popular national drawings like Powerball and Mega Millions along with various state lotteries through its website — at a higher price.

For example, a single Mega Millions ticket through the company’s Agent Lotto website costs $5.29. Buying one online through the North Carolina Education Lottery is $2.

Lotto N Crowd spokesman Ajaie Albert says the company also has “selected patterns that give you more opportunity of the numbers that are going to come available.”

“Certain balls are going to come up more often than others because of the pattern that’s been going on for so long,” Albert said. “If you just look at the patterns of how that actually happens, then you may increase hte odds of getting three and four numbers. … There’s still a game of chance. You may not get that fifth number to get that jackpot, but you know, I’m saying you got these three- and four-number winners that are going to increase the numbers a lot.”

But Jan Hannig, an expert in probability in the University of North Carolina’s Statistics and Operations Research, says that while it’s possible in principle, “there is a reality.”

“It just feels like they are grabbing random patterns,” he said.

He compared it to the idea of faulty roulette wheel at a casino that hits some numbers more often than others.

“The model is that every single (number) is equal and the law and the casino has a very strong incentive to make it so, because if it wasn’t so, they could lose a lot of money quickly,” he said.

He said there could be “tricks” that “might improve the probability that you win a prize.

“But what it doesn’t, it cannot improve — that’s a mathematical certainty — it cannot improve the average outcome,” he said.

In other words, what can you expect to win or lose on each ticket?

For example, take a $2 Powerball ticket. If you multiply the probabilities for each cash prize by that payout, you get an expected value of $0.32.

Subtracting that number from the original ticket price means you can expect to lose $1.68 — or, 84 percent — on every ticket you buy.

“So if you repeatedly play the game over and over again, you cannot improve the average,” Hannig said.

The only way to truly improve your chances of winning is if that top jackpot is worth more than the cost of a ticket with every possible combination of those numbers on it — and the obvious risk is that if just one other person does that too, your winnings are cut in half.

Another question popped up.

If the company really does have an edge at winning the lottery, why sell that information? Why not hang on to it, hit those jackpots and keep all those winnings?

“We’re about giving back to the community,” Albert said. “We’re taking those profits that we make from playing the game as well, and actually putting it back into our communities and start-up companies, finding ways to invest, proving our lottery winners financial literacy and expert implementation. So it’s just a way of giving back to the community.”