RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lawsuit claiming a North Carolina company deceived consumers with its Texas Pete hot sauce has now been dismissed.

Phillip White of California first filed his lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co. in September of 2022. The Winston-Salem-based company is most known for its Texas Pete line of hot sauces but is also behind the Green Mountain Gringo salsa line.

In his lawsuit, White claimed that T.W. Garner Food Co. cheated customers who bought Texas Pete expecting to purchase authentic Texas hot sauce. The complaint said the name combined with the white ‘lone’ star from the Texan flag and a lassoing cowboy on the label is misleading.

White claimed in the suit, “There is surprisingly nothing Texas about them: unknown to consumers, the Products are standard Louisiana-style hot sauces, made with ingredients sourced outside the state of Texas, at a factory in North Carolina.”

T.W. Garner Food Co. denied White’s claims.

Court records show White has filed a motion to dismiss the case on Sept. 28. A court approved that dismissal this week.

“We at T.W. Garner Food Co. are delighted with this result. Since the lawsuit was filed, we have remained steadfast in our position that our product labels and trademark are truthful and not misleading in any respect and that the lawsuit had no merit,” said Ann Garner Riddle, a member of the Garner family and the company’s current President and CEO, said in a statement.