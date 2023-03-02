RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with more than a kilogram of marijuana and THC edibles.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 25-year-old Adrian Noel Vega was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Shannon.

Deputies say a search of his car turned up more than 1,000 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and an assortment of THC edibles.

Vega is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He received a $5,000 unsecured bond.