RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – It’s around this time of year, more people start sniffling, sneezing and rubbing eyes. The start of spring is also the start to allergy season. A new study explains why it may feel like your allergies are getting worse.

Published in the Nature Communications journal, the new study says climate change is making the start of allergy season start up to 40 days earlier by the year 2100. When weather warms up, spring plants bloom earlier and pollinator bugs like bees start working earlier.

Researchers also projected spring pollen season could last about 19 days longer. The study also projected weed and grass pollen in the summer and fall could last up to 15 days later making allergy season last even long.

Increasing amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are worsening allergies, too, according to the study. Researchers said more carbon dioxide results in increased pollen production. It could double pollen production by the end of the center.

The combination of warmer weather and increased carbon dioxide could increase daily and annual pollen counts by 40 percent over the next 80 years.

The study is not the first to point to climate change as a driver of worsening allergy season. The CDC has also said climate change will potentially lead to higher pollen concentrations and longer pollen seasons. They estimate 30 percent of the population suffer from seasonal allergies. The agency says allergy season typically results in increased hospital admissions. They estimated more than $3 billion is spent every year on seasonal allergies with much of that money going to medications.

Unless there are drastic changes to climate change and carbon dioxide emissions, allergy sufferers should be weary of worsening pollen season and potentially spending more to mitigate its impacts.