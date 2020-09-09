Flu vs. COVID-19, keeping safe from both

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- With flu season ahead, medical professionals are urging the public to get vaccinated.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 186 flu-related deaths during the 2019-2020 Influenza season. Of those deaths, just over 100 were in people 65 years or older.

Source: NCDHHS

While COVID-19 has killed close to 3,000 people this year alone, the flu is still an illness of concern for health care professionals. Symptoms of the flu COVID-19 both have similar symptoms and can be mistaken for one another. It’s why UNC Health professionals said it was important to get a flu shot to be able to rule out that virus if you are feeling ill.

Taking steps to protect yourself against flu virus can also help hospitals keep beds open for those who have serious complications from COVID-19 or other medical emergencies.

UNC Health said all the things people are doing to avoid COVID-19 like wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick, can also help combat the spread of the flu. If you’re child is feeling sick, it is best to keep them at home to prevent exposing them to staff or students at school.

North Carolina based Vero Diagnostics and LabCorp have both announced that are introducing a combined test for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The move is not just a way to save resources but can more efficiently inform a patient about their illness. That in turns allows them to get into treatment quicker to have a better chance at overcoming their illness.

Like coronavirus, RSV has no vaccine and it’s important to get an accurate diagnosis early on so treatments can begin.

Difference in the numbers

While influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms with similar populations at increased risk, their difference comes down to the numbers.

The 2020-2021 flu season has not begun yet. Looking at the 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC estimates nationally there were up to 56 million flu cases, up to 740,000 flu hospitalizations and up to 62 thousand flu-related deaths.

So far, the CDC has nationally counted more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 189,000 related deaths. The CDC does not offer clear, up-to-date data on current hospitalizations.

Similar symptoms

Below are the symptoms the CDC lists for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Many of these signs are similar.

Flu Symptoms

Fever(often but not always) or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children

Coronavirus Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

RSV Symptoms