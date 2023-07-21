RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state is continuing to work on a $32 million interchange improvement project near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The project will change the interchange into what is referred to as diverging diamond interchange.

The state said the improvement has the ability to reduce congestion by allowing traffic to keep moving through an interchange.

These kinds of interchanges are easy to navigate, eliminate last-minute lane changes, and provide better sight distance at turns, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

As construction continues, two ramps connecting Interstate 40 to Airport Boulevard are set to close for several months for reconstruction.

Crews plan to close both ramps on the east side of the interchange, the I-40 West ramp to Airport Boulevard and the Airport Boulevard ramp onto I-40 East, starting at 8 p.m on Friday. They are expected to reopen in the fall.

The following detours will be in place:

Westbound I-40 traffic trying to access Airport Boulevard will continue to the I-540 interchange (Exit 283A) and immediately take I-40 East (Exit 1A) back to Airport Boulevard.

Airport Boulevard traffic trying to access I-40 East can either use Aviation Parkway to the north or McCrimmon Parkway and Aviation Boulevard to the south.

Drivers should plan their trips accordingly for the months-long detours.

NCDOT said similar work on the western side of the interchange was completed in January, when the new bridge that is currently in use opened to traffic. Crews are expected to set girders for the second bridge in the coming month.