RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday.

Here’s a running list of the ones we found:

APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.

BAR LOUIE is offering a free Craft Burger on Friday. Dine-in only, with valid military ID.

BOB EVANS is offering veterans and active-duty military a free meal from a special menu. Dine-in only, and must show proof of military service.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN is offering a free entree from a special menu and a free drink to veterans and active-duty military. Must be in uniform or show military ID.

CHILI’S is offering a free dine-in meal from a special menu to veterans and active-duty military.

CIRCLE K is offering a free medium coffee for all veterans and active-duty military at every location that serves coffee.

DENNY’S is once again offering a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon Friday. Dine-in only, and a valid military ID or DD-214 is required.

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT is offering a free pulled pork sandwich for every active-duty military or veteran. Both dine-in or online for carryout with the code VETFREE. Must show military ID, DD-214 or veterans card.

At FIREBIRDS, if you dine with a veteran or active-duty service member at lunch or dinner Friday, their meal is free. Must show ID or be in uniform.

FREDDY’S is offering an original double with cheese combo meal. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

GOLDEN CORRAL is offering a free meal during its Military Appreciation Event, which runs from 5 p.m. to close. Dine-in only.

HOOTERS is offering a free meal from one of five options, with the purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only.

IHOP is offering a free stack of red, white and blue pancakes for veterans and active-duty military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only.

At KRISPY KREME, veterans get a free donut and a brewed coffee.

LITTLE CAESAR’S is offering a free lunch combo — a four-slice Detroit-style deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

MENCHIE’S is making the first six ounces of frozen yogurt free to all veterans and active-duty military with ID or proof of service.

At MOD PIZZA, if you buy a MOD-sized pizza or salad, you get another one free with proof of military service.

OUTBACK is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product to veterans and active-duty military. Dine-in only.

RED LOBSTER is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw to veterans, active-duty military and reserves from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant.

RED ROBIN is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double burger for veterans and active-duty military who dine in Friday.

RUBY TUESDAY is offering active and retired military a free garden bar.

SMASHBURGER is offering a free burger or sandwich with a valid military ID in-store on Friday.

SHEETZ is offering a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink for all veterans and active-duty military personnel. Also, they may receive a free car wash — but only the $9 option — at stores that have a car wash.

STARBUCKS is offering active and retired military members and spouses a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee, for both in-store and drive-thru orders.

TGI FRIDAYS is offering a free lunch from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine-in veterans and active-duty military

WENDY’S is offering a free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card.