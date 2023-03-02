RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County woman who spent $20 on a scratch-off lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday said Brenda Williamson of Bullock was the latest big winner of the Mega 7s game.

She took home a prize of $71,256 Wednesday after taxes were withheld.

She bought the ticket at Waseem Inc. on Cornwall Road in Oxford, and became the fourth $100,000 winner of the game that debuted in October.

There are three $2 million prizes and four more $100,000 jackpots that have not yet been claimed.