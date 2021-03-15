Half dose of vaccine may be enough for COVID-19 recovered patients, UNC study says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Last year, researchers with the UNC School of Medicine and the Gillings School of Public Health began to track the risk of COVID-19 in healthcare workers.

They took regular blood and nasal swab samples. When COVID-19 vaccines were introduced to workers, they found the level of antibodies were different for those who were once infected with COVID-19.

“At that point there were no similar data published in the literature, so we knew we had something exciting and interesting,” said Dr. Emily Ciccone, clinical instructor at the UNC School of Medicine.

Antibodies are how our bodies fight infections. They can develop when you’ve been infected by an illness. Vaccines also increase them.

“The idea is, if you’re exposed to COVID in the future, you’ve already developed an immune response that can help you fight that infection,” said Ciccone.

UNC School of Medicine collecte nasal swabs and blood samples from study participants. Participants self-collected blood samples for the study over the holidays when study clinics were closed or when individuals were quarantining because of a COVID illness or exposure. Courtsey UNC School of Medicine.

Their data showed after just one dose, antibody responses were twice as high in recovered COVID-19 patients. The level of antibodies at that first dose was the same level people who had not had COVID-19 experienced at their second dose.

“Maybe we could talk about having someone previously infected forgo a second dose which would free up vaccine for other individuals,” Ciccone said.

Moving to a one-dose regimen could be helpful at a time when vaccine supply is still scarce.

It’s important to note the findings were for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It’s unknown how the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be impacted by a prior infection

The study also found the higher level of antibodies were not impacted by the amount of time that had passed since infection. However, it’s still unknown how long people could experience this increased level of protection.

“It’s a very important question that we as a scientific community still need to address,” Ciccone said.

Ciccone admitted this won’t change the way we vaccinate any time soon.

“They are not policy changing and I recommend people follow FDA and CDC guidelines in terms of receiving vaccine to ensure they have protection,” she said.

The hope is that finding invites more curiosity and further study.