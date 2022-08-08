CINCINNATI, OHIO (WNCN)—The Cincinnati Zoo’s famous Fiona the Hippo has a new sibling, and you have a chance to help name the newest family member.

The new calf arrived after 10 p.m. on August 5.

Zoo officials said in a statement that both Bibi, the mother, and the calf are doing well.

Unlike Fiona, who was born prematurely, her sibling arrived at full-term and weighed 29 pounds according to officials.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care. “We’re not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky. It’s Bibi’s first-time nursing, since Fiona had to be cared for by the hippo staff, so we’re keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don’t need to step in.”

Now, the Cincinnati Zoo needs your help naming the new hippo.

You can submit your name suggestion here.