How do NC’s COVID numbers compare to places considering reopening rollbacks?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some of North Carolina’s key statistical measures of the spread of COVID-19 are comparable to those of other places where they are considering rolling back their reopening plans.

With the state’s safer-at-home order expiring Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper faces a tough decision about whether to move into the third phase of the reopening process.

State Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said earlier this week that “our key metrics … are moving in the wrong direction.”

The state reported a record of 915 people in the hospital with COVID-19 — the 11th time in the past 16 days that the single-day high was established — and is averaging 1,235 new cases per day over the past two weeks.

And the percent of tests that are proven positive has waffled between 8 percent and 10 percent for weeks — well above the optimal rate of 5 percent that the World Health Organization set as a guideline for reopening. That figure in North Carolina hasn’t dropped as low as 7 percent since May 26.

Those numbers fall in line with those in some places where they are at least considering the option of backpedaling on the reopening process.

One commissioner in Shelby County, Tennessee, earlier this week formally asked the county’s mayor to return to its first phase of reopening or modify the second phase to incorporate more restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

I have officially requested Mayor Lee Harris & the @ShelbyTNHealth make a decision to return to Phase 1 and/or modify Phase 2 to include stronger protections for our health. Businesses should be able to operate but we need to stop the spread of COVID19 in Shelby County. pic.twitter.com/wUyc3PbWRp — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 22, 2020

The request came as the county — which includes Memphis — set its single-day high for new cases. Its test positivity rate has more than doubled in the past six weeks, climbing to 11.7 percent after it was at 4.5 percent in mid-May.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also said earlier this week that parts of the economy could be shut down if residents fail to follow social distancing guidelines. That state reported its record high of hospitalizations with 3,792, including nearly 1,200 in intensive care units.

And in Idaho, a two-week spike in COVID-19 cases led Gov. Brad Little to acknowledge a partial rollback as an option to control the spread in at last some areas of the state.

Cooper’s forthcoming decision comes as personal finance website Wallethub released its latest rankings of states by the amount of coronavirus-related restrictions they have implemented.

North Carolina ranks 32nd — meaning it has more restrictions than most states — after it was 21st in the previous rankings June 9, a drop of 11 positions that appears to reflect the lifting of restrictions in other states. North Carolina was 36th on May 19 and 28th two weeks before that.

Wallethub evaluated the states in 16 weighted metrics, including whether it requires people to wear face coverings in public, restricts large gatherings, has reopened restaurants and bars and has a shelter-in-place order in effect.