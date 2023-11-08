RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s never too early to tell the Jolly Old Elf what you want for Christmas. In Raleigh, the parks department is helping get Christmas wish lists up to the North Pole.

Raleigh Parks is hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers.

The city has pre-formatted templates that can be downloaded from their website or picked up at participating community centers. The templates are available in English and Spanish. You can find those by clicking here.

Once filled out, letters can be dropped off at participating community centers between Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Dec. 17, during operating hours.

The city will ensure those letters make it to Santa in time for him to read and reply to every letter. Santa’s response letter can be picked up on or after Tuesday, Dec. 19. at the same community center where it was dropped off.

For any participants with an accessibility need, please send your Santa letter to LettersTo.Santa@raleighnc.gov, and Santa will send his letter back via email.

No registration is needed.

Participating community centers include: