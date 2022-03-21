RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When creating a password for your email, a website log-in or an online account, your instinct may tell you to pick something you’ll remember. While it may get you logged into your accounts quick, it may also help hackers get quicker access into your account, too.

Anything with six or fewer characters can be cracked by a hacker almost instantly, according to Hive Systems. The longer and more complicated a password is, the better is will do against anyone trying to force their way into your account.

Hive Systems created their hacking timetable by assuming a hacker would be using a desktop computer with a top-tier graphics card. They also based their findings on randomly generated passwords. Human generated passwords, like your dog’s name and your birth year, are much easier to crack.

It found if you’re using numbers only in your password, it would take hackers no more than three minutes if you have 14 or fewer characters. Even using up to 18 characters would take hackers no more than three weeks to hack your account.

Using lower case letters only would take hackers less than two days to gain access to your accounts if you had 12 or fewer characters. The more characters, the longer the time it would take them. For example, 13 characters would take two months, 17 characters would take 69 years.

Of course, a combination password is always encouraged. Using a password with lower and uppercase letters, a hacker could get into your account instantly if it had six or fewer characters. Doubling that with 12 characters would keep your password protected from hackers for 24 years, according to Hive Systems.

If you add numbers in addition to lower and uppercase letters, a 12-character password would take hackers 200 years to hack. Even with that combination, six or fewer characters could be cracked instantly.

The best combination is a password with numbers, lowercase and uppercase letters, plus a symbol. Using that mix with the often suggested eight characters would take hackers 39 minutes but increasing that to 12 characters would keep you protected for 3,000 years according to Hive Systems.

Want to keep them guessing forever? Hive Systems found a password with numbers, lowercase and uppercase letters, and symbols would take a hacker 438 trillion years to guess with 18 characters.